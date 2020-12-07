National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Head-To-Head Review

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National CineMedia and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -5.00% -8.22% -0.92% Inuvo -14.91% -43.80% -23.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National CineMedia and Inuvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $444.80 million 0.66 $36.10 million $0.47 7.89 Inuvo $61.53 million 0.63 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.48

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National CineMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National CineMedia and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 3 2 0 2.40 Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00

National CineMedia presently has a consensus target price of $3.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.76%. Inuvo has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Inuvo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inuvo is more favorable than National CineMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Inuvo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product, as well as suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie.com, Noovie Shuffle, Name That Movie, Noovie Arcade, and Fantasy Movie League to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. The company offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. It also operates search and discovery platform, under the brand name Noovie.com. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

