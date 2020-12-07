NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th.

GRA stock opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.80. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market cap of C$536.02 million and a P/E ratio of -69.45.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

