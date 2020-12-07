Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

MSI stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average is $151.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 200.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

