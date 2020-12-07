Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Morningstar by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $9,212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $1,355,940.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,910,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,971,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,514 shares of company stock valued at $51,885,245 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of MORN opened at $201.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.23. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $215.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.