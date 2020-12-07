Morgan Stanley Raises Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $15.90

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.99.

NYSE:KIM opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.36.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

