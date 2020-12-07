Morgan Stanley Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $175.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.52.

FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $167.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC raised its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 304,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $29,400,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

