MongoDB (MDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $277.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.23. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.54.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total value of $4,305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,634 shares in the company, valued at $28,768,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,536 shares of company stock valued at $88,605,711. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

