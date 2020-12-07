MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

MDB opened at $277.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.23. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,536 shares of company stock valued at $88,605,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

