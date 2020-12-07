MKM Partners Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Sell

MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFIX. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.48.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $921,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,268,034. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

