Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.12% of Minerals Technologies worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $63.56 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

