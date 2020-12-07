MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives $23.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOFG. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $25.08 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million. Research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after buying an additional 1,127,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

