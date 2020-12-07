Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $125.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

