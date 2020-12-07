MetLife (NYSE:MET) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.22.

NYSE MET opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its position in MetLife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MetLife by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

