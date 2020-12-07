Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEGGF shares. Barclays upgraded Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale lowered Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.