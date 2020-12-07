Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,815 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 342,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

