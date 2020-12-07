MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,540 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of MDC Partners worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MDC Partners by 153.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. MDC Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $169.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.71.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $283.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

