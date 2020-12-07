McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

