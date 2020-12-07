Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Masco by 1,461.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 270,814 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Masco by 182.4% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 11,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.59 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

