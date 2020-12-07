Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report released on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of MRVL opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $47.21.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,638. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

