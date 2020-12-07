MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $578.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $575.00 to $578.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.30.

MarketAxess stock opened at $539.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $543.07 and a 200-day moving average of $507.84. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

