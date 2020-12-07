Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) versus Strat Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SPRL) Financial Survey

Strat Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SPRL) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strat Petroleum and Manchester United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strat Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manchester United $641.79 million 1.00 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -164.10

Strat Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Strat Petroleum and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strat Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -11.17% -11.89% -3.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Strat Petroleum and Manchester United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strat Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 1 1 0 2.50

Manchester United has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Strat Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Strat Petroleum has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manchester United beats Strat Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strat Petroleum Company Profile

Strat Petroleum, Ltd. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities. The company is based in Vaughan, Canada.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,140 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

