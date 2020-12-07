Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

