LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc Sells 90,881 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 2 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $173.26.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

