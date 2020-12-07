Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $53.00 at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Barclays upped their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Lyft stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock valued at $934,749 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lyft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

