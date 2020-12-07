Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist dropped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.97.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Lyft by 29.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 104.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

