Loop Capital Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $425.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.68.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $373.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.