Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 36.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Loews by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 177,222 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Loews by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Loews by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431,930 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of L opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

