Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,606 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

