Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $9.97 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $339.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 45,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.