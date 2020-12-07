Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,865 shares of company stock valued at $994,667. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 115.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 225.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

