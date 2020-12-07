Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Insider Sells $5,623,606.25 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LNC opened at $54.73 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,114,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lincoln National by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,929,000 after buying an additional 1,001,717 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
