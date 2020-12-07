Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Insider Sells $5,623,606.25 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LNC opened at $54.73 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,114,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lincoln National by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,929,000 after buying an additional 1,001,717 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.