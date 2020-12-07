Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LMST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

See Also: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.