Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by Barclays from $47.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.56.

LSPD stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,632,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $24,457,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $15,899,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $18,890,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

