Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 208,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 196,432 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,238 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

