Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

