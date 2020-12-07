Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

LESL stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

