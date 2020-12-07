Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1,163.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

