L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of L Brands worth $55,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

NYSE:LB opened at $38.25 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.