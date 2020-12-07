Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Kymera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $53.47 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

