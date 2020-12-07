Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,991 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.63% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $149,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,006 shares of company stock worth $2,066,161. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.