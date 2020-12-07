Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Stake Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 162,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,203,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 49,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after buying an additional 43,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.