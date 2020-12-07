Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 45.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.57, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.