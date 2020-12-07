Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of KL opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,340,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,628,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $10,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

