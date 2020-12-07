Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.