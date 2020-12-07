Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438,338 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of Kimco Realty worth $30,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.99.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

