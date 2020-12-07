KeyCorp Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $140.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.91.

XPO opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

