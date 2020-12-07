KeyCorp Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $50.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.21.

PHR opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,478 shares of company stock worth $1,334,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

