Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €720.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €580.00 ($682.35).

Get Kering SA (KER.PA) alerts:

KER stock opened at €601.90 ($708.12) on Friday. Kering SA has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €581.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €528.51.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.