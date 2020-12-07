Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €37.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.93 ($39.92).

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

