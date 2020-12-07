Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kellogg by 31.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

